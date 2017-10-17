Crime
October 17, 2017 12:32 pm

Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Mississauga

By Web Producer  Global News

Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck in Mississauga on Oct. 17, 2017.

File / Global News
A A

Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck in Mississauga on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Dixie Road between Burnhamthorpe Road and Rathburn  Road.

Peel Regional Police said the vehicle involved did not remain on scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dixie Road
Fail to Remain
Mississauga
Pedestrian Struck
peel regional police
Vehicle hits pedestrian

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News