Police investigating after pedestrian struck in Mississauga
Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck in Mississauga on Tuesday.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Dixie Road between Burnhamthorpe Road and Rathburn Road.
Peel Regional Police said the vehicle involved did not remain on scene.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
