NDP, Conservatives call for probes into Bill Morneau’s assets

The opposition NDP and Conservatives both went after Finance Minister Bill Morneau in separate news conferences Tuesday morning, pushing for fresh investigations and disclosures linked to his personal assets.

The NDP’s Nathan Cullen cited a specific example of the kind of decision Morneau is making as finance minister that could, in theory, benefit him personally if he has not divested himself of his shares in his former company, Morneau Shepell.

It was revealed over the weekend that Morneau had not placed the shares in a blind trust. It’s unclear if he has sold them. The Conflict of Interest Act allows for only those two options, so it remains unclear if and how Morneau managed to avoid doing either.

At the time of the 2015 election, the minister owned 2.07 million common shares in Morneau Shepell, a company founded by his father.

“Mr. Morneau has sponsored Bill C-27,” Cullen explained on Monday with the help of a chart held up by a staff member.

“Bill C-27 affects pensions, it’s a transfer of pension risk from employee to employer. The problem with this situation is that Mr. Morneau is still involved with Morneau Shepell, who predominantly works in the field of pension and pension shifting.”

Bill C-27 could, therefore, “directly benefit” the finance minister, Cullen argued.

That said, it is a piece of legislation like any other, subject to both debate and votes in the Liberal-dominated House of Commons. On Monday night, the NDP wrote to Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson formally asking her to launch an investigation into the matter.

On the Conservative side, Pierre Poilievre said he has deep concerns over Morneau’s “vast” powers as finance minister, which include control over taxation, regulation and subsidies.

“This minister has vast personal holdings, something for which we do not blame him, and by itself we do not see as a problem,” Poilievre said.

“The solution to any Member of Parliament or minister having such vast holdings is transparency. The public has the right to know if the number one financial decision maker in this country has financial interests that may conflict with the public interest.”

Morneau had more onerous disclosure requirements when he was employed at Morneau Shepell, Poilievre argued.

“He knows where his holdings are,” he added. “We’re calling on Minister Morneau to tell the Canadian public if he has sold those shares, and where he has put his holdings.”

The Conservatives are also using their opposition day in the House of Commons to table a motion calling on Morneau to disclose all the documents he provided to the ethics commissioner.

Morneau has maintained that he followed Dawson’s advice on his personal holdings to the letter and that he has no problem placing shares in a blind trust if she advises him to do so.