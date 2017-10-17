B.C. government says housing affordability plan coming “soon”

It’s been nearly three months since the NDP took power in British Columbia, but we are still waiting to see how it will get a handle on the housing affordability crisis.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says they don’t want to do what the B.C Liberals did by bringing in new taxes without fully considering the ramifications.

“And that is whack-a-mole you just sort of come in with one thing hoping that it settles things down and then you don’t discover for some time that it hasn’t the effect that you are looking for. So it’s really important that we take the time – you know the Minister of Finance is doing a whole lot of work behind the scenes to make sure that we’re going through all the pieces that we need to do.”

She also says they want a solid plan before asking the federal government to step up.

READ MORE: ‘We just got the file,’ B.C. Housing Minister on next steps

“We want to make sure that we have it all covered and make sure that we are asking for the right thing and that’s really important for British Columbians to make sure that we are, get it right and we are taking our time to make sure we get it right.”

As for when we might find out the plan, Robinson will only say “soon.”

Recent reports from the Vancouver Sun’s Sam Cooper lay out how foreign or illegally earned money is being laundered in Metro Vancouver casinos and funneled into the housing market.