Halloween costumes banned at new Winnipeg school

Halloween costumes will have to stay at home for students attending Ecole Sage Creek School this year.

The brand new school has decided, in its first year, to put a stop to costumes and replace it with a school spirit week.

In a statement to Global News school principal, Marc Poirier, said this decision was made after consulting with several teachers and staff members that had moved to his school from other ones.

“For staff coming from schools where students wore costumes, their feedback was although many students enjoyed wearing costumes, every year, a variety of issues came up,” Poirier said.

He said some of the issues included:

Younger or anxious students were scared or crying because of some costumes

Some of the students wore inappropriate costumes

Some kids had elaborate costumes while some were embarrassed that they did not have a costume

Instead, the school decided on a school spirit week, which was put together by the Student Leadership Committee.

It will include events like pajama day, crazy hair day and on Halloween, a tie and scarf day.

“Not even have ok well it’s orange and black day, instead it’s scarf tie day,” one parent, Tracy Cammaert, said.

Ecole Sage Creek School isn’t the first to ban costumes during Halloween. The Louis Riel School District said while it doesn’t have a count on how many schools have banned costumes, there are others who have made that decision and other bans regarding Halloween in previous years.

School principal, Marc Poirier, said he will revisit the situation next year and make a decision on next year’s celebration then.