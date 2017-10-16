Report provides insight on helicopter crash northwest of Edmonton

A report says low fuel levels were a key factor in a helicopter crash that killed a woman and injured two other people northwest of Edmonton.

The crew of three were in a Bell Jet Ranger looking for mountain pine beetles when the helicopter collided with trees on Sept. 5, 2016.

The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of the chopper decided to continue flying despite low fuel levels.

Investigators believe the engine cut out when air got into the fuel pump – the engine couldn’t restart because the helicopter’s automatic ignition system wasn’t turned on.

The safety board says the helicopter’s owner, Ridge Rotors, regularly allowed pilots to fly with low amounts of fuel and only used the automatic ignition during snowy conditions.

The report says since the crash near Whitecourt, the company has changed its operating procedures and pilot training.