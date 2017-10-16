Quebec rules out more Bombardier aid amid reports company looking for investors

The Quebec government is ruling out any further aid for Bombardier Inc. amid reports the company is looking for investors and considering selling aerospace assets.

Economy Minister Dominique Anglade says the province has already done more than its fair share in terms of investing in the aerospace sector.

The government invested US$1 billion in 2016 for a 49.5 per cent stake in Bombardier’s CSeries commercial jet program.

Anglade said Monday she welcomes news that other players might be interested in investing in Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B).

But Anglade, who is also now deputy premier, says the government will not get involved in Bombardier’s Q400 turboprop or CRJ regional jet programs.

Federal Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains told reporters at the same event Ottawa has shown a long-standing commitment to the aerospace sector.