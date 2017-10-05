Canada
October 5, 2017 12:48 pm
Updated: October 5, 2017 1:02 pm

U.S. expected to announce second round of punishing duties on Bombardier

By Ross Marowits The Canadian Press

Bombardier sign in front of their headquarters in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard
Bombardier Inc. is expected to face additional export duties on its CSeries commercial jet when the U.S. Department of Commerce announces preliminary anti-dumping duties later in the day Thursday.

The decision follows last week’s move to impose nearly 220 per cent preliminary countervailing tariffs once deliveries to Delta Air Lines begin next year.

The Montreal-based transportation manufacturer (TSX:BBD.B) has said it wouldn’t be shocked if the U.S. piles on by announcing another “absurd” duty.

Colin Bole, Bombardier’s sales chief for commercial aircraft, said the company expects the second duty to be a “significant number” but one that also makes no sense.

Boeing revised its request for anti-dumping duties to 143 per cent from around 80 per cent because of Bombardier’s refusal to provide certain information to the Commerce Department.

The U.S. aerospace giant petitioned to the government in April after its smaller rival secured a deal for up to 125 of its CS100s with Delta in 2016.

