Tornado struck town in Quebec’s Laurentians region: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is confirming a tornado struck the Laurentians town of Mont-Laurier on Sunday afternoon.

The agency said Monday an analysis of photos and video led them to conclude an EF-0 – the weakest possible intensity – was fairly localized and probably hit an area spanning only a few dozen metres for a brief time.

Meteorologist Alexandre Parent says a cold front from Ontario and rare warm wet October air created ideal conditions.

It’s the seventh observed tornado this year in Quebec.

On average, the province records about six each year.

Parent says the Mont-Laurier area, about 240-kilometres northwest of Montreal, is susceptible to tornadoes.