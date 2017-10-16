Jogger, 47, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Cayuga, Ont.

CAYUGA, Ont. – Provincial police say a jogger has died after being struck by an out-of-control pickup truck south of Hamilton.

OPP say a 47-year-old Haldimand County woman was struck Monday morning while jogging on a road in Cayuga, Ont.

Investigators say she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old woman who lost control of the vehicle.

The jogger was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the truck was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the investigation continues.