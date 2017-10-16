Pukatawagan RCMP asking for help finding missing man
RCMP in Pukatawagan are asking for help finding Warren Curtis Hart, who hasn’t been seen in over a week.
Police received a report that the 28-year-old, who goes by Curtis, was missing just after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
They are unable to confirm where or when he was last seen.
Hart is described as 5’11” and roughly 150 pounds with short black hair.
Anyone with information on Hart is asked to contact Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
