Viral Video
October 16, 2017 2:26 pm

WATCH: Fishing group has a close encounter with large pod of orcas

By Online News Producer  Global News

Mon. Oct. 16: Global BC viewers Dale Peterson and Scott Goodman sent in this video of a large pod of orcas spotted off the coast of Vancouver Island in August.

A A

A fishing group had a close encounter with a pod of orcas and they are now sharing the video with Global News.

Viewers Dale Peterson and Scott Goodman were fishing in August, in an area between Swanson, Malcolm and Cormorant Islands, when a pod of about 60 orcas passed by.

Peterson and Goodman said it was a once in a lifetime experience.

“Amazing,” one member of the group can be heard exclaiming in the video.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Orca sighting
Orca sighting BC
Orca video
Orcas
Viral Video

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News