WATCH: Fishing group has a close encounter with large pod of orcas

A fishing group had a close encounter with a pod of orcas and they are now sharing the video with Global News.

Viewers Dale Peterson and Scott Goodman were fishing in August, in an area between Swanson, Malcolm and Cormorant Islands, when a pod of about 60 orcas passed by.

Peterson and Goodman said it was a once in a lifetime experience.

“Amazing,” one member of the group can be heard exclaiming in the video.