Krack hack: Wi-Fi flaw puts all devices at risk, researchers discover

Belgian researchers are warning that a newly discovered flaw in a system used for securing Wi-Fi connections could leave devices vulnerable to hacks.

The hack would put personal information such as identification and credit card details at risk.

The bug, dubbed Krack, detected in WPA2 protocol can hijack private communications and can impact Wi-Fi connections around the world. Researchers Mathy Vanhoef and Frank Piessens of Belgian university KU Leuven explained the system of securing Wi-Fi commonly used on cellphones, laptops and almost every other electronic that can connect to the internet.

READ MORE: Free Wi-Fi has driven 88% of Canadians to put their personal info at risk, report says

“If your device supports Wi-Fi, it is most likely affected,” the researchers wrote on their website.

It’s not yet clear how difficult it would be for hackers to exploit the bug, or if the vulnerability has previously been used to launch any attacks. But, researchers warned Monday that Android and Linux devices may be more susceptible to breaches.

WATCH: Risks associated with free Wi-Fi

It’s something that Google, according to BBC News, is addressing.

“We’re aware of the issue, and we will be patching any affected devices in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson from the company said.

Microsoft has already released a security update to fix the issue. Apple is also working on an iOS update for its devices.

READ MORE: Tips on how to increase your Wi-Fi range and strength

According to TechCrunch, the hacker needs to be in range of a Wi-Fi network in order to attack it. That’s good because it means it can’t be done remotely, or from a large distance.

While the security flaw was recently discovered, Quartz notes that it doesn’t necessarily mean hackers are actively taking advantage of it.

But users should still install software updates targeting the vulnerability as soon as they’re available.

Here are some more tips on how to protect your privacy while using Wi-Fi.

— With files from Reuters