Rainfall warning issued for parts of B.C.

A rainfall warning has now been issued for parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says a frontal system over central B.C. will move south today and into Tuesday.

Rain will taper off by Tuesday afternoon as the front moves east.

It is expected between 50 to 70 millimetres will fall by Tuesday morning.

The rainfall warning is in effect for:

Metro Vancouver

Howe Sound

Central Coast

North Vancouver Island

West Vancouver Island

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads so drivers are urged to use caution.

Temperatures over the B.C. interior will drop close to freezing on Tuesday afternoon changing precipitation into flurries at summit level for some highway passes.

“Following the frontal passage on Tuesday morning, the sky will clear in Metro Vancouver as stiff northwest winds develop,” said Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga. “The sunshine will be short-lived as the next storm will slam onto the coast Tuesday night through Wednesday with more heavy rain and strong southeast wind.’

“Consistent wind will knock many leaves off trees over the next few days, and frequently clearing those leaves away from storm drains is highly recommended.’