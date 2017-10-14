Edmonton Oilers set to tangle with Ottawa Senators

The Edmonton Oilers are ready to get back to game action after three days of intense practices. They’ll host the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place on Saturday night. The Sens are flying high, sitting at 2-0-2 after trampling the Calgary Flames 6-0 Friday night.

“Good team – everybody playing the way they need to play, everybody following a system they obviously believe in,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said of the Senators on Saturday. “They’re well-equipped to beat anybody in the league. They have a strong belief system. They’re a tough team to play against.”

The Oilers will be without forward Leon Draisaitl, who didn’t practice all week. McLellan says Draisaitl was shaken up Monday night against Winnipeg after being hit by Jacob Trouba.

“He had an eye injury,” McLellan said. “Eye was swollen shut. Obviously, the eye is attached to the head which leads to concussion-type symptoms now. That’s what we’re dealing with. He won’t play tonight.”

Yohann Auvitu will make his Oilers debut in a defence pairing with Eric Gryba.

“He is mostly defensive-minded when I think I’m mostly offensive-minded,” Auvitu said. “It’s a good match, but I think it’s a little too early to say we’ve created chemistry yet.”

The Oilers are 1-2 on the season. Their expected lineup is:

Maroon – McDavid – Yamamoto

Lucic – Nugent-Hopkins – Kassian

Jokinen – Strome – Slepyshev

Khaira – Letestu – Pakarinen

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Auvitu – Benning

Talbot

Catch the Oilers and Senators on 630 CHED at 8 p.m. following the Edmonton Eskimos game.

