Okanagan wine industry feeling for US colleagues as California burns

As destructive wildfires continue to plague California, the wine industry in British Columbia is keenly aware of the challenging situation facing its colleagues in the northern part of that state.

“We are extremely lucky that our sister winery, Madrone Estate at Valley of the Moon, is still standing, however many of their neighbours were not so fortunate,” said Tony Stewart, the CEO of Quails’ Gate Winery in Kelowna.

“Our hearts are with everyone who has been impacted by the fires.”

Two wineries, Signorello Estates and Paradise Ridge, are known to have been destroyed in the fires and Stags’ Leap Winery was damaged. Statewide, the fires have destroyed thousands of buildings and killed 31 people.

Calling the level of destruction in California “absolute devastating,” the B.C. Wine Institute has published a list of suggestions for those here in British Columbia who want to help.

Its suggestions include donating to the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund; the Red Cross; and animal shelters like the Humane Society of Sonoma County, the Humane Society of Napa County and the Yuba-Sutter SPCA.

