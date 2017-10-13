Police search for suspects in south Edmonton convenience store robberies
Police are searching for suspects after a string of convenience store robberies in south Edmonton over the past several weeks.
Officers believe two to four suspects have been involved in at least seven robberies dating back to mid-August. The robberies have all taken place early in the morning, between Aug. 11 and Oct. 13.
The suspects have produced a weapon and gotten away with money, cigarettes and lottery tickets, according to police.
The suspects are believed to be men in their early 20s, with slim builds, between 5’8″ and 5’10” tall.
Details of each of the robberies are below:
- Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 around 4 a.m. in the area of 114 Street and 17 Avenue SW
- Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Towne Centre Boulevard
- Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 199 Street and 8 Avenue SW
- Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 around 3:30 a.m. in the area of 114 Street and 17 Avenue SW
- Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 149 Street and 45 Avenue
- Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 around 2:20 a.m. in the area of 17 Avenue and Mill Woods Road
- Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 around 4:45 a.m. in the area of 17 Avenue and Mill Woods Road
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information on the robberies is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
