Toronto police release photo of man, 20, wanted for several firearm offences
Toronto police have executed a search warrant for Wyette Arsenault, 20, as part of an ongoing firearms investigation in the Dufferin Street and Highway 401 area.
Police said in a statement that on Oct. 11, a man was allegedly carrying a .22 calibre revolver in the area. The statement goes on to say that he discarded the firearm before he left the area, which was later recovered by police.
Two days later, police issued a search warrant for Arsenault, who is described as five-foot-seven, 155 pounds with short, black hair, brown eyes and a trimmed beard. The statement says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.