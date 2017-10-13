Toronto police release photo of man, 20, wanted for several firearm offences

Toronto police have executed a search warrant for Wyette Arsenault, 20, as part of an ongoing firearms investigation in the Dufferin Street and Highway 401 area.

Police said in a statement that on Oct. 11, a man was allegedly carrying a .22 calibre revolver in the area. The statement goes on to say that he discarded the firearm before he left the area, which was later recovered by police.

Two days later, police issued a search warrant for Arsenault, who is described as five-foot-seven, 155 pounds with short, black hair, brown eyes and a trimmed beard. The statement says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

MALE WANTED IN FIREARMS INVESTIGATION. He is considered armed & dangerous, if you have any info call police immediately at 416-808-3200 ^eu pic.twitter.com/btlatYDJjU — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 13, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).