Driver killed in crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Alberta on Friday.
Okotoks RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 547, near Aldersyde, at around 10:45 a.m.
Investigators told Global News the driver was travelling north when the vehicle hit a pillar in the median that supported an overpass.
The driver, whose age and gender is unknown, died at the scene.
The collision caused northbound traffic on Highway 2 to be reduced to a single lane.
The hamlet of Aldersyde is located about 30 kilometres south of Calgary.
