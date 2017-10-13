Driver killed in crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Alberta on Friday.

Okotoks RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 547, near Aldersyde, at around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators told Global News the driver was travelling north when the vehicle hit a pillar in the median that supported an overpass.

The driver, whose age and gender is unknown, died at the scene.

The collision caused northbound traffic on Highway 2 to be reduced to a single lane.

NB Hwy2 MVC at Hwy 547 near Aldersyde. Watch for emergency crews and tow trucks. (11:02am) via @1Allritetowing #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 13, 2017

The hamlet of Aldersyde is located about 30 kilometres south of Calgary.