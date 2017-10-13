Canada
October 13, 2017 2:29 pm
Updated: October 13, 2017 2:36 pm

Driver killed in crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary

By Online Reporter  Global News

File: RCMP Cruiser.

File/ Global News
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Alberta on Friday.

Okotoks RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 547, near Aldersyde, at around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators told Global News the driver was travelling north when the vehicle hit a pillar in the median that supported an overpass.

The driver, whose age and gender is unknown, died at the scene.

The collision caused northbound traffic on Highway 2 to be reduced to a single lane.

The hamlet of Aldersyde is located about 30 kilometres south of Calgary.

