Penticton Indian Band mothers, grandmothers, children march on MCFD office

Dozens of members of the Penticton Indian Band marched on the local Ministry of Children and Family Development office in Penticton Friday afternoon.

It’s in protest of the way the new provincial government is handling child protection cases involving children on reserve land.

Signs read “MCFD your system does not work,” “we look after our own, “ and “our children our ways.”

Organizer Inez Pierre said the march comes in the wake of a close call with MCFD social workers who showed up at a daycare recently and tried to seize two children.

“Our staff managed to keep them on reserve, they have not yet gone into town, so today’s demonstration is so that we intercept as soon as it happens.”

She said the children’s family and the community were not properly notified of the looming apprehension and did not have informed consent.

“That’s unacceptable, and we need them to be able to work with our own staff, our staff knows best, knows our families that are vulnerable and need protection.”

The children in question are now residing with their grandparents.

Organizers said the change in the notification process when dealing with child protection cases appears to have occurred since the NDP took power.

“They talk really good words about reconciliation and rebuilding relationships, we have yet to see that effect of that government, what their plan was,” she said.

Pierre said members refuse to return to a colonial system.

PIB members say it’s unacceptable #MCFD showed up on reserve land to seize children from a daycare “without fair warning.” #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/oKKlvEpaGk — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) October 13, 2017

“We’ve been there in our past history of having colonial systems, different kinds of systems taking our children right from 100 years back going into the residential school systems.”

Another attendee, Joan Phillip, said vulnerable children need to stay in their own community.

“I really believe that since the passing and the accepting of the United Nations declaration on Indigenous peoples, we have a right to control our own children and families.”

A statement from the provincial government said records show that there hasn’t been an increase in the number of children coming into care from the Penticton Indian Band over the past six weeks, or since there has been a change of government.

#MCFD response to #PIB march. Notes records show no increase in children seized from #Penticton band since change of gov't. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/QiwEh1rTAP — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) October 13, 2017

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, said the safety and well being of children and youth is the ministry’s top priority.

“Senior ministry staff are willing to meet with the Penticton Indian Band leadership to ensure the concerns of their community members are being heard and the needs of children and families are being met. We share the goal of ensuring that children and youth stay connected to their culture and community, and remain with their families wherever possible,” Conroy said.