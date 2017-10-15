Religious views should not interfere with work in Ontario legislature: Patrick Brown

The leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party says all members of the provincial legislature are entitled to their religious beliefs, but those beliefs should not be allowed to interfere with their work as public office holders.

Following an interview in which Patrick Brown pledged to keep controversial issues like abortion and same-sex marriage off the table at an upcoming policy convention, he told The West Block’s Vassy Kapelos that “your private religious views, you’re entitled to, but I don’t want them to interfere with your work on public service in the legislature.”

It’s unclear if Brown might one day implement a similar policy to the one in place for the federal Liberals, where MPs are expected to vote according to the party’s position on issues like abortion, and not according to personal religious convictions.

Brown did, however, make it clear that he wants the focus to remain squarely on the economy as the party gets ready to meet next month and hammer out policy.

“We’re not going to be revisiting any of the divisive social issues,” Brown confirmed. “I want our focus to be economic. I want our focus to be on how to get Ontario back on track.”

Specifically, he said, that means any motions “that would diminish a woman’s right to choose, or diminish the rights of same-sex couples” are off the table.

“(That) would not be something that I would allow to be debated because frankly, it’s not my belief that those are areas we should be talking about,” he explained.

Brown has been accused of flip-flopping on sensitive topics like Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum, with the NDP recently accusing him of saying anything to get votes.

But Brown argues that he has attended numerous pride parades and flag-raising ceremonies in recent years — and has been “crystal clear” about his support for both same-sex marriage and the right to an abortion.

He maintains that he’s not concerned that those positions will alienate vast segments of the party’s membership.

“My views, like most Canadians’ views, have evolved,” Brown said.

“I don’t think it’s an issue at all … We’ve seen record membership growth, we’ve seen more people wanting to participate and get involved and volunteer for the party than we have ever before, so something’s working.”

As Ontario gears up for its next election, which must be held on or before June 7, 2018, Brown said his party will be offering “positive, optimistic, reasonable change” — an echo of the federal Liberal Party rallying cry in 2015 that seemed to resonate nationally.

“I’m going to continue to just be myself, and speak honestly about where I want to take Ontario, about how I think we can do better,” he said.

“I think we’re going to be in a good position on June 7.”