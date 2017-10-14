How Global News is covering Edmonton election 2017

The 2017 Edmonton election campaign comes to an end on Monday night and Global News will have live coverage on several platforms the moment the polls close.

Global News will have extensive live coverage online, on the radio and on social media beginning at 8 p.m.

Global News will livestream a 90-minute election special online from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., hosted by anchors Gord Steinke and Carole Anne Devaney. The election special will also be streamed live on Global Edmonton’s Facebook page, 630 CHED’s Facebook page and iNews 880’s Facebook page.

The coverage will include live reports from reporters in studio and in the field. Analysis will be provided by an expert panel, including outgoing City Councillor Ed Gibbons, interVivos president Zohreh Saher and 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen.

The online newscast will be simulcast on Corus Radio station 630 CHED. A radio election show will follow the Global News coverage on 630 CHED from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Global News will provide updates during the commercials of your regularly scheduled programming on television on election night. Stay tuned for a special election wrap-up edition of Global News at 11 with Nancy Carlson.