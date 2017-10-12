Winnipeg man shot and stabbed in the city’s West End Thursday
A A
A 25-year old man is in hospital after he was found lying on the road near Simcoe Street and Sargent Avenue early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg police were called to the area just before 5 a.m. Oct. 12 to find the unidentified man suffering from upper body injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition. It was later determined that he had been both shot and stabbed.
RELATED: 19-year old man in Winnipeg hospital following downtown stabbing Monday
No further information has been released.
Anyone with any information relating to the case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.