Winnipeg man shot and stabbed in the city’s West End Thursday

A 25-year old man is in hospital after he was found lying on the road near Simcoe Street and Sargent Avenue early Thursday morning.

Winnipeg police were called to the area just before 5 a.m. Oct. 12 to find the unidentified man suffering from upper body injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition. It was later determined that he had been both shot and stabbed.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with any information relating to the case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).