Guelph police officer may have been exposed to fentanyl during crash probe

GUELPH, Ont. – Police in Guelph, Ont., say they believe an officer was exposed to fentanyl while investigating a collision.

In a release Thursday, police say white powder was found in a vehicle during a crash investigation on Sept. 27.

They say precautions were taken during the seizure of the substance, but it’s believed the investigating officer was unintentionally exposed.

Police say the officer was treated in hospital and released later the same day.

Investigators say the reactions of the driver of the vehicle and the officer lead them to believe the seized drugs contain a synthetic opioid and a sample has been sent to Health Canada for analysis.

A 50-year-old Guelph man is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drugs, possession for the purpose of trafficking and careless driving.