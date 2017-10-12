Sikh truck drivers alleging racial discrimination by Manitoba Public Insurance

Dozens of Punjabi speaking truck drivers are calling recent actions by Manitoba Public Insurance racist and discriminatory.

Gagandeep Singh is one of 23 Punjabi speaking truck drivers who have filed an application with the courts in Manitoba alleging discrimination by MPI. He said all 23 drivers received their Manitoba Class F1 truck driving licenses after they transferred to the province from Ontario where they had already passed all necessary tests.

Singh said himself and some of his fellow drivers have now been driving their trucks in Manitoba since 2014 with no word from MPI that they’d have to take new tests in Manitoba. In September, Singh said they received letters from the company stating they had been given until Oct. 16 to book written, vision, air brake and road tests and have to successfully complete it all by Nov. 6 or their drivers’ licenses would be cancelled.

RELATED: Shortage of drivers causing a ‘crisis’ in transportation industry: trucking association

Singh said the letter addressed to him from MPI on Sept. 7 said he had originally failed his Class 1 license in Manitoba, went to Ontario to obtain a license and then returned back to Manitoba shortly after, which is why MPI was asking him to take the tests.

“The short period between leaving and returning to Manitoba, in addition to previously failing the Manitoba Class 1 test gives reason to suspect you were avoiding the requirement to pass Class 1 driver testing in Manitoba,” according to the letter MPI sent to Singh.

Singh said he doesn’t understand why this was not brought up as a problem when the drivers initially returned to Manitoba. He said he believes it’s discrimination and he’s asking for MPI to extend the date the tests need to be taken. He said there isn’t enough time to study and keep working to support his family.

RELATED: Sikh community receives ‘outpouring of support’ after racist posters found at University of Alberta

MPI said they’d issue a statement Thursday afternoon.

The lawyer for the drivers, Paul Hesse, said the application alleging discrimination will be heard before a judge in Manitoba Law Courts Monday morning.