Bad time and place to answer call of nature for Kelowna man

It’s obnoxious to urinate in public at any time or place. It’s downright foolish to do so against a police station building when apparently intoxicated.

But that’s what happened late Saturday night in Kelowna.

A RCMP detachment guard alerted officers to an unauthorized vehicle inside the secure parking area.

The driver was then seen relieving himself on the side of the building.

“During their interaction with that man, who seemed confused and oblivious with the fact he just urinated on a police building, officers detected signs and symptoms from the man that he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police seized suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia that were in plain sight inside the man’s car.

The 21-year-old was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition.