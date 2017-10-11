University of Guelph-Humber launches Learning Lab to include technology in studies

TORONTO – This semester, the University of Guelph-Humber is offering a unique opportunity for students to learn differently in the Early Childhood Studies program.

“This is paramount because we come from a philosophy of when we’re engaging with children and families, we engage through play but what the interesting part is –we all learn better with play,” said Nikki Martyn, Program Head, Early childhood Studies, University of Guelph-Humber. “When we can be fun and engaging and laugh, we’re going to remember it more.”

The Learning Lab was designed to provide students with alternate approaches to teaching and learning.

“So the fact that we have whiteboards at the front is helping me take information in better than just having my professor standing there and talking for the whole class,” said Keanna Gordon, Student, Early Childhood Studies, University of Guelph-Humber.

The space focuses on the inclusion and use of technology, how content is shared amongst students and their physical movement while in class.

“Before coming to this classroom I had no idea I was a kinesthetic learner. I just thought I like colours maybe I’m a visual learner,” said Faiza Ali, Student, Early Childhood Studies, University of Guelph-Humber. “But then I started playing with silly putty and I started using playdough and I just noticed that I would concentrate more. I would retain more information.

The room has something for everyone, such as detachable whiteboards and five digital SMART Boards that students can work and write on. Movement is encouraged with standing desks, wiggle seats and bicycle desks, plus fidget toys, Lego and Play-Doh. Everything is moveable. Students can sit on the floor, lie down whatever makes them comfortable while they’re learning.

“Some of what we found is they are processing information greater,” said Martyn. “When we’re engaged with what we’re doing, we learn it, we understand it, we can talk about it. It allows them to actually be able to take away a lived experience and that is really revolutionary.”