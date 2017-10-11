BCNU president files complaints against own union after being put on leave

The president of the BC Nurses’ Union has filed complaints with the Labour Relations Board and the BC Human Rights Tribunal against her own union.

Gayle Duteil went on medical leave back in May as she battled breast cancer.

But in June, while she was gone, she said the union placed her on administrative leave after a complaint, one she claims the union won’t give her any details about.

“I have no knowledge of allegations,” Duteil said. “I’ve not been provided any details of any issues or any complaints. So it’s important that due process be undertaken.”

Duteil added that she’s been barred from attending the union office or events pending an investigation, but wants to get back to work.

“I have been cleared to return to work by my medical practitioner since early September, and I’ve been prevented from doing so,” she said.

“So, I’m doing what I need to do so I can continue serving the nurses of B.C.”

The BCNU has been at the centre of controversy since Duteil was elected to a second term as president.

A slate of candidates claims that they were disqualified improperly and has taken their case to the Labour Relations Board.

Duteil added she shares concerns about the election process.

CKNW has reached out to the BCNU for comment.