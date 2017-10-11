Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of woman at Toronto Union Station: police

A man is wanted for approaching a woman in the York Concourse of Toronto’s Union Station at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, and allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The man is described as 5’9″, between 23 and 26 years old and approximately 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black baseball hat, green pants and black runners.

Toronto Police are requesting the public’s assistance with the investigation and posted a sexual assault alert, with a photo of the suspect, on Twitter at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SEXUAL ASSAULT alert, Union Station Concourse- man wanted & photograph released. If you have any info on this male please contact police ^eu pic.twitter.com/a6Sva8umjB — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 11, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook. Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.