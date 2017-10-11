No more waiting in your car if you’re on the lower deck: BC Ferries

Passengers will no longer be able to remain in their vehicles on lower ferry decks.

Darin Guenette, Manager of Public Affairs for BC Ferries spoke to CKNW’s Jill Bennett on the Simi Sara show on Wednesday about the “below deck” rule.

“It’s meant to mitigate risk on the closed car decks,” said Guenette.

For those travelling today, the new regulation will be easy to identify.

“Customers are going to see communication and education (about the rule). Employees will be handing out cards.”

BC Ferries is working with Transport Canada to implement this guideline as a preventative safety measure, Geunette said.

“There was no trigger event. We work a lot with Transport Canada. This is common throughout other ferry operators. Let’s get people safe,” said Guenette.

When asked about passengers with pets, mobility, or medical issues who would prefer to remain in their vehicles, Guenette said they can.

“We’re not in enforcement, we’re not going to be yelling at people, it’s about education and awareness.”

For those who outright refuse to get out of their vehicles, Guenette had the same message.

“We’re not in the business of physical enforcement. We can try to encourage them.”

Commuters who want to remain in their vehicles still can, as long as they are located on the upper decks.

According to Guenette, crews will take note of those who remain in their vehicles for safety reasons.

“We’re going to tell people to get out of their cars. We’re going to have discussions with customers. The responsibility is theirs to clear the car deck.”

While the rule has been around since 2007, Guenette said the new rollout has nothing to do with trying to get a handle on rising numbers of ICBC claims.

“We’ve been monitoring with crew sweeps. They would watch people in cars, to maintain safety,” Guenette said.

“It’s meant to mitigate risk on the closed car desks. Within the last year, the sweeping of employees is not enough, we need to get people out of their vehicles.”

For those without a reservation, Guenette said BC Ferries will do its best.

“We will try to accommodate you and get you on an upper deck. If it’s a busy sailing, we’ll still have people on the lower deck. The onus is on the passenger with this regulation.”

As for fees, Guenette said rates will remain the same.

“The rates are what the rates are. It’s not the intent to get people to pay more.”