Liberal leadership contenders on the Okanagan campaign trail

B.C. Liberal supporters will have no shortage of choices when they head to the polls to elect a new leader in February. An eighth candidate entered the race on Tuesday.

Todd Stone, Kamloops-South Thompson MLA and former transportation minister, will have to work hard to stand out among the seven other candidates vying for the role.

Three of those challengers were in the Okanagan Tuesday aiming to woo local Liberals.

“They have a few days off from the Legislature right now, so this is kind of an obvious place to come to where there are a lot of Liberal supporters. You want to reach out to that base,” said UBCO political science professor Dr. Thomas Heilke.

Among the candidates visiting the Okanagan is Mike de Jong who believes the large slate of candidates bodes well for the future of the party.

“Look at the quality of the people who are vying to be our new captain,” said de Jong during a campaign stop in Vernon.

The former B.C. finance minister is running on his track record at the province’s financial helm.

“I am someone who believes government should live within its means. I am a free enterpriser who believes that the engine that drives the economy is the private sector not government,” said de Jong.

In contrast, during a visit to Penticton, Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee positioned himself as a relative newcomer to provincial politics who will bring a new prospective.

“I want to find more balance between the economy, our environment, health care, education and social programs. I believe the B.C. Liberal Party is that one party that can do that,” said Lee.

Another big name candidate, former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts visited UBCO Tuesday. She also sees herself as outsider.

“A I stood on the sidelines and watched what was unfolding in the province and what was unfolding with the B.C. Liberal Party, I had to get involved,” said Watts.

“I think that they had lost touch with the voters. They weren’t listening to people who had voted them in over the years.”

We are still more than three months away from the February vote so Okanagan Liberals can expect to hear more from all the contenders as the race heats up.