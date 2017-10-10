SaskPower turning waste flare gas into electricity

The second project in SaskPower’s flare gas power generation program is contributing to Saskatchewan’s power grid.

The project, which was developed by TERIC Power in partnership with Kaybob Energy, uses flare gas from oil wells owned by Sphere Energy.

It is located near Kerrobert, approximately 180 kilometres west of Saskatoon, and came online in August.

The gas, which would otherwise be flared into the environment, is being used to generate 750 kilowatts of electricity. SaskPower said that is enough to power 750 homes.

“A facility that generates a valuable electricity commodity from a previously wasted energy source creates a very welcome additional revenue stream for the producer,” TERIC vice-president of development Craig Barnes said in a press release.

“This project, hopefully the first of many for TERIC, is made possible by SaskPower’s flare gas program.”

SaskPower is offering the program to support small- to medium-sized oil producers who want to develop environmentally-preferred flare gas generation projects.

“[It’s] an opportunity to help oil and gas producers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions through converting waste flare gas into electricity for the people of Saskatchewan,” Tim Eckel, SaskPower’s vice-president of asset management, planning and sustainability, said in a press release.

The first project came online in 2016 near Shaunavon.

SaskPower said it will accept up to 20 megawatts of projects into the program.