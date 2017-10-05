SaskPower launches smart meter pilot program

SaskPower is launching a pilot project to test commercial and industrial smart meters as part of its modernization program.

“SaskPower has been providing power to our homes and businesses since the 1920s,” SaskPower president and CEO Mike Marsh said.

“The methods and technologies of the past have served us well. This next step towards a new, smarter power grid will help SaskPower provide service that is more adaptable and reliable for today, and generations to come.”

SaskPower and a third party have completed safety testing on the non-residential smart meters being installed. Around 500 meters will be installed on the sites of two participating industrial customers and at numerous SaskPower and SaskEnergy facilities.

Marsh said the meters have been extensively tested in both routine and extreme conditions.

“Safety and public engagement are the priority for SaskPower on this project. The meter itself has met a safety standard that goes above and beyond any standard that currently exists in the industry,” Marsh said.

“Our vision is for a Saskatchewan smart grid in 5-10 years that will allow customers to closely monitor their power use and make conservation choices; help SaskPower identify and address power outages faster than ever before; and provide actual monthly bills to our customers, not estimates.”

SaskPower will not start installing residential smart meters until at least 2018-19.