Calgary woman creates pen pals for prisoners: ‘You can’t give up on any human being’

Tasha Brown knew when she started Inmate Ink, an online site for strangers to volunteer to write letters of hope and encouragement to men and woman serving time behind bars, it wasn’t going to be easy.

But she felt compelled to do something greater for society and create connections for people who are historically forgotten.

“For an inmate to receive a letter, it could be life-changing,” Brown said. “They’ll know somebody cares about them on the other side.”

“Just because they’re in jail, it doesn’t mean all their human rights should be taken away from them.”

Her organization links convicts with pen pals. The prisoners pay a small fee to be profiled and their offences are disclosed.

Those interested volunteer to write letters to a criminal they choose. Some of them are murderers – others have committed sex crimes, robberies and home invasions.

“I in no way condone any crimes any inmate has committed. They committed a crime; they should be punished and are being punished,” Brown said. “However, they will be released one day and we want those people to be rehabilitated.”

She’s done a lot of research and there’s documented evidence suggesting once they’re released, former convicts are less likely to reoffend if they are shown empathy and are included in a community.

“A recent Yale study found if there’s negative affect, there’s not a far leap to not be able to seek work and most will go back to crime,” Brown said. “If we want a safe and just society, we need to do what we can to treat all people with dignity.”

Brown draws on her own personal experience, too. She’s been corresponding with her stepfather for nearly 30 years. He’s been incarcerated since her mother married him. The couple was wed while he was behind bars.

“I’ve been through a lot in my past and there hasn’t been a steady father figure,” Brown said. “I’ve been through foster care and as I was growing up, there was always these letters. And he would always say the things a dad would say to a daughter and it’s encouraging.”

A number of people have signed up to write letters to prisoners.

Jennifer Armstrong communicates through letters with two separate inmates.

“At first I thought, ‘Why would you want to write to a murderer or someone sentenced to 50 years in jail? That’s crazy,'” Armstrong said.

“Not a lot of people would be willing to do this.”

But she believes in redemption.

“You can’t give up on any human being. We have to help people in pain,” Armstrong said. “Maybe if we treat them better than what they’re used to, they can rise above and become better people in society.”

But that extension of grace is hard to come to terms with for some people.

Karen Venables lost her teenage son 15 years ago. Devin died from a single punch. The young man responsible was convicted of manslaughter.

“I wish my son had a second chance,” Venables said. “Anyone who lost their loved ones to murder would like a second chance, but they can’t because they’re gone.”

“You can earn a second chance when you’re released. You took a life. Second chances? Maybe. But you have to earn that second chance.”

Global News reached out to a couple of inmates featured on Inmate Ink. Our interview requests were denied by the Correctional Service of Canada.

But one of the male prisoners wanted to share a letter to express what it’s like on the inside and the value of having someone writing to them.

Below is a portion of his letter, sent to Global News reporter Jill Croteau: