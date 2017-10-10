Crime
October 10, 2017 9:12 am

1st-degree murder trial to begin for central Alberta men accused of killing family

By Online Journalist  Global News

Photograph of Klaus residence in Castor, Alberta, at the end of the fire. December 2013.

Supplied, RCMP
A jury trial is set to begin Tuesday in central Alberta for Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank, who are charged with first-degree murder and arson in the deaths of Klaus’s parents and his sister.

Police believe Gordon and Sandra Klaus, along with their daughter Monica Klaus, died in a farmhouse fire near Castor, Alta., in December 2013.

Dental records were used to identify Gordon and Monica. Sandra’s remains were not found, but police believe she was in the house at the time of the fire.

Photograph of Klaus residence near Castor, Alberta, at the end of the fire. December 2013.

Supplied, RCMP

Emergency responders found the family’s dog shot dead outside the home when they arrived at the farm, located about 13 kilometres northeast of the town of Castor.

Three days after the fire, police found the family’s white GMC Sierra truck abandoned about 30 kilometres away, near the community of Alliance.

2003 white GMC Sierra truck, associated to the Klaus farm, was located abandoned at the intersection of Highway 36 and Township Road 400, in the County of Paintearth, Alberta.

Supplied, RCMP
2003 white GMC Sierra truck, associated to the Klaus farm, was located abandoned at the intersection of Highway 36 and Township Road 400, in the County of Paintearth, Alberta.

Supplied, RCMP
Information released by RCMP in related to fatal Castor, Alberta house fire.

Shannon Greer, Global News

Jason Klaus lived in a home across from his parents and worked the land with his father. He was unharmed in the fire and told media his sister had been visiting.

She owned a home in Stettler, about 60 kilometres away.

RCMP Tactical van in Stettler, AB Friday, August 15, 2014.

Courtesy, Q93.3 FM
RCMP Tactical van in Stettler, AB Friday, August 15, 2014.

Courtesy, Q93.3 FM
RCMP Tactical van in Stettler, AB Friday, August 15, 2014.

Courtesy, Q93.3 FM

Jason Klaus, who is in his early 40s, and Joshua Frank, who is in his early 30s, were charged eight months later, in August 2014.

Klaus is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and arson. Joshua Frank faces the same charges, along with one related to animal cruelty. RCMP previously described Frank as “a friend and associate of Jason Klaus.”

Joshua Frank (L) and Jason Klaus (R).

Credit: Joshua Frank's Facebook page/ http://www.albertaoutdoorsmen.ca

A preliminary hearing for the pair took place in Red Deer in March 2016, at which time the judge decided there was enough evidence to go to trial.

Lawyers for the pair tried to have the case thrown out over “unreasonable delays.”

A Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) ruling last year set new rules for how long a case can take from start to finish. The case was R. vs. Jordan. Any applications made citing its time guidelines are now called “Jordan applications.”

Under the new rules, an unreasonable delay would be presumed should proceedings exceed 18 months in provincial court — or 30 months in superior court from the date of charge to conclusion of a trial.

Several criminal cases in Alberta, including at least one first-degree murder case, have been thrown out because of the SCOC decision.

However, Klaus and Frank’s Jordan application was denied by a judge last month.

The jury trial is scheduled to go until Nov. 24 at the Court of Queen’s Bench in Red Deer.

Castor is about 130 kilometres east of Red Deer in east-central Alberta.

