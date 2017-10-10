CAMI strike talks set to resume following Thanksgiving break
General Motors and the union representing about 2,500 striking workers at the CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., are expected to resume talks today aimed at ending a strike.
The members of Unifor Local 88 walked off the job Sept. 17 as negotiators worked to have GM designate the CAMI plant as the lead producer of the Equinox SUV, which is also produced in Mexico.
READ MORE: Hundreds march in solidarity with CAMI autoworkers
The union said last Thursday that the two sides had “worked through a lot of the contract language” but remained far apart on job security and economic issues.
Unifor also said it was awaiting a response from GM on the outstanding issues and thaty both sides agreed to pause the talks over the long holiday weekend and reconvene today.
READ MORE: Striking CAMI employees feel optimistic with union reps back at the table
Ontario Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid said Friday that he had spoken with both sides and that neither had asked for government support to keep the Equinox lines in the province.
Duguid said the dispute was “rippling through” Ontario’s supply chain economy and urged both parties to reach an agreement.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
