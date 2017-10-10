Canada
October 10, 2017 7:14 am

Public meetings scheduled this week on SmartTrack transit plan

By Web Producer  Global News
A A

Public consultations will begin this week on concepts and key elements of Toronto’s SmartTrack plan.

City officials will be seeking feedback on the potential impact of new stations and corridor routes, as well as giving the public a review of the project’s progress.

READ MORE: Toronto City Council approves $7B transit funding strategy

Story continues below

The scale of SmartTrack has shrunken from what was first proposed by Mayor John Tory during the 2014 municipal election. It now consists of six new stations added to the province’s Regional Express Rail (RER) network. The western-most portion is an LRT extension of the Eglinton Crosstown.

The new stations are planned for the Stouffville/Lakeshore East and Kitchener corridors and two new GO stations are planned for the Barrie corridor.

READ MORE: Ontario reaches agreement on $7B transit funding plan for Toronto

The province has committed $3.7 billion to upgrade RER, while the cost of the new stations, including the Eglinton West LRT, is estimated to cost the city $2 billion.

The federal government will fork over $1.2 billion in assumed contributions, as well as from Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority with $470 million.

The dates and times of the public meetings are as follows:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Presentation begins at 7:00 pm

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
Riverdale Collegiate Institute, 1094 Gerrard Street East
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Presentation begins at 7:00 pm

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
Bloor Street Collegiate Institute, 1141 Bloor Street West
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Presentation begins at 7:00 pm

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
GO train
GO Transit
John Tory
Metrolinx
Public Transportation
RER
SmartTrack
SmartTrack plan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News