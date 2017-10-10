Niagara officer charged with assault after teen injured in Lincoln, Ont.
LINCOLN, Ont. – Police say a 15-year veteran of the Niagara Regional Police Service is facing an assault charge.
They say the investigation began Monday after they were contacted by a member of the public regarding an incident in Lincoln, Ont.
As a result of the investigation, Niagara regional police say Const. Ken Schonewille was arrested and charged with assault.
The assault is alleged to have occurred after an on-duty officer interacted with a 17-year-old boy.
The boy suffered a minor injury.
Schonewille, who has been suspended with pay, is to appear in court in St. Catharines, Ont., on Nov. 21.
