October 10, 2017 5:58 am

Niagara officer charged with assault after teen injured in Lincoln, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

Niagara regional police say Const. Ken Schonewille was arrested and charged with assault.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
LINCOLN, Ont. – Police say a 15-year veteran of the Niagara Regional Police Service is facing an assault charge.

They say the investigation began Monday after they were contacted by a member of the public regarding an incident in Lincoln, Ont.

As a result of the investigation, Niagara regional police say Const. Ken Schonewille was arrested and charged with assault.

The assault is alleged to have occurred after an on-duty officer interacted with a 17-year-old boy.

The boy suffered a minor injury.

Schonewille, who has been suspended with pay, is to appear in court in St. Catharines, Ont., on Nov. 21.

