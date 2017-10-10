Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast
A A
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5 am:
A stretch of unsettled weather is ahead.
Temps will be near or below seasonal this week when a cool air mass stays over our region for most of the work week.
Expect more cloud to start today with the best chance of showers on tonight and Wednesday.
Today’s daytime high range: 9 to 15C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.