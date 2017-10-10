Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5 am:

A stretch of unsettled weather is ahead.

Temps will be near or below seasonal this week when a cool air mass stays over our region for most of the work week.

Expect more cloud to start today with the best chance of showers on tonight and Wednesday.

Today’s daytime high range: 9 to 15C

~ Duane/Wesla