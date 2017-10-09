Alberta schools’ nutrition grade improving year over year

Schools in Alberta are slowly but surely improving the quality of food they’re providing to students.

The University of Alberta’s Centre for Health and Nutrition has released its annual report card for school nutrition.

Last year, schools received a “D,” while this year they received a “C.”

READ MORE: Fraser Institute spots worrying trend in annual report on Alberta high schools

One of the study’s authors Kim Raine said while the grade went up, one thing they found is that not enough is being done to protect the nutrition of older students.

On Monday, she told the Alberta Morning News having corner stores near schools doesn’t help.

“When we looked at schools within Calgary and Edmonton as well, about 80 per cent of schools have at least one convenience store or fast food outlet within 500 metres, and about 30 per cent have more than five. So lots of opportunities for eating that junk food.”

The study found schools were more likely to be stricter with the nutrition of younger students.

“We have had something called the Alberta Nutrition Guidelines for Children and Youth since 2008,” Raine said.

“Some school districts have made them mandatory but some have not. We also have found that it is more likely that schools will implement a healthy nutrition policy if it’s younger kids.”

Raine said that while it is important to educate students on nutrition, she would also like to see an improvement in food skills, like how to choose and prepare it.