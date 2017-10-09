Old Edmonton Thanksgiving dinner tradition returns at new venue

The Millbourne Laundromat Thanksgiving dinner has become synonymous with the holiday in Edmonton.

For the 25th year, guests attended the annual Thanksgiving event on Monday for turkey and all the fixings.

“I’m so thankful they’re doing this for the people who need it,” guest Carol Lambert said.

“And that’s what Thanksgiving is for: give to people who are in need.”

Lambert, who was once homeless, said she wouldn’t have this type of Thanksgiving dinner if it wasn’t for the annual event.

“I’m just grateful to have this place, grateful this lady is doing this.”

The demand for the dinner has increased so much over the years that the event was put in jeopardy due to the growing cost and the lack of space at the Millbourne Laundromat. Owner Jane Hwang was concerned that last year’s dinner would be the last.

However, the event was saved in large part because the Leefield Community League provided the community hall for no charge.

“When Will, the community president, offered it for free, I was like, ‘Wow,'” Hwang said.

“It’s a big place, so we can hold more people and keep doing this.”

We are at the Leefield Community League where they are expecting 1,300 people for a free Thanksgiving dinner. Open to anyone in need. #yeg pic.twitter.com/eOSHErKaHN — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) October 9, 2017

The Rotary Club has been involved in the event for the past seven years. This year, the club not only donated $5,000 towards the dinner but volunteers as well.

“We want to be part of this because it’s the community that we represent. We have between 20 and 30 volunteers here today and over the weekend, [helping with] the preparation of the food,” Rotary Club Edmonton Southeast president Andy Dowdall said.

“[Given] the events of last weekend and the events of Vegas, it’s nice to see the community spirit and the human spirit rising to the surface.”

The remainder of the bill was covered by community members and businesses.

1,300 people were expected to attend Monday’s dinner.

“I feel so great. When people come here, eat warm food, they say, ‘I never eat this kind of food before,’ then I’m really really happy. That’s why I keep doing it,” Hwang said.

They’ve thought of everything here at the Leefield Community Hall. Volunteers made 29 turkeys and ALL the fixings. On until 4pm. #yeg pic.twitter.com/0L412Wz8HL — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) October 9, 2017

The tradition was started by the original Millbourne Laundromat owner Shirley Tripp when she cooked a Thanksgiving meal for a group of men who had just come to Alberta from Newfoundland and was continued by the new owner.

The dinner was open to everyone between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.