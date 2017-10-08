OPP investigating after body found in Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” in Kenora.

A body was found Sunday afternoon in the water near the Main Street dock in Lake of the Woods.

OPP said the deceased was an Indigenous man in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall, with short brown hair, a goatee and a mole on his forehead.

Anyone with information about the man or his death is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.