OPP investigating after body found in Kenora
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” in Kenora.
A body was found Sunday afternoon in the water near the Main Street dock in Lake of the Woods.
OPP said the deceased was an Indigenous man in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall, with short brown hair, a goatee and a mole on his forehead.
Anyone with information about the man or his death is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.
