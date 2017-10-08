White House an ‘adult daycare centre’: Republican senator Bob Corker retorts after Trump jibes

Less than a year ago, Senator Bob Corker was being seriously considered for the posts of vice-president and secretary of state in President Donald Trump‘s administration.

But on Sunday, Trump and Sen. Corker engaged in a rancorous Twitter exchange that belied the fact that they were staunch allies only recently.

Trump began by blaming the Tennessee senator for “the horrendous Iran deal” and suggested that he was blocking the Republicans’ “great agenda” because Trump supposedly refused to endorse him for re-election.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Sen. Corker delivered this cutting rebuke:

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

A few hours later, Trump offered up another jibe.



Story continues below Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The exchange comes after a period of simmering tension between the two men.

Corker, who was Trump’s foreign policy adviser during his presidential election campaign, has openly disagreed with Trump’s desire to rip up former president Barack Obama‘s nuclear deal with Iran, in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for a gradual lifting of international sanctions.

“It might feel good for a second,” Corker told the Associated Press. “But one of the things that’s important for us is to keep our allies with us, especially our Western allies.”

Last week, Sen. Corker told NBC’s Meet the Press that he would vote against any Republican tax legislation that added “one penny” to the national deficit.

He took things up a notch a few days later, crediting secretary of state Rex Tillerson, defense secretary James Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly as being “those people that help separate our country from chaos.”

.@SenBobCorker: "I think Sec. Tillerson, Sec. Mattis and Chief of Staff Kelly are those people that help separate our country from chaos." pic.twitter.com/NjuRX59s6A — CSPAN (@cspan) October 4, 2017

Corker’s willingness to oppose his own party’s agenda has been put down to the fact that he doesn’t intend to seek re-election next year, and is free to speak his mind.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said as much on Meet the Press, remarking that it would be “fun” to work with Corker because his impending retirement “sort of unleashes him to do whatever — and say whatever — he wants to say.”

Corker’s camp maintains that Trump actually begged him to reconsider his decision to retire, rather than the other way around, Reuters reported.

Corker previously attracted Trump’s ire after he criticized his response to the violence at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, saying that Trump “has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence, that he needs to demonstrate in order for him to be successful.”

