Wind made fighting West Kelowna house fire difficult

West Kelowna firefighters fought a tough battle against a wind-driven blaze at a home on Old Raven Road Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3 p.m., and when crews arrived, flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the single-family home.

In addition to strong, gusty winds and heavy smoke, firefighters had to contend with difficulty accessing a fire hydrant by laying down a very long hose.

Crews initially attacked the blaze from the outside before going in to look for occupants and dousing hot spots.

Several people were home when the fire broke out, but all of them were able to get out safely while rescuing the pets.

The house is severely damaged, but the owners do have insurance.

The blaze is not considered suspicious.