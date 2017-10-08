Stabbing near Jane and Woolner leaves two male victims in serious condition
An early morning stabbing on Sunday near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue has left two people in serious condition.
According to paramedics, they received a call around 9:30 a.m. about two male victims who were suffering from stab wounds.
Both are in serious condition with one victim transported to a local trauma centre and the second victim sent to hospital .
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police Services or Crime Stoppers.
