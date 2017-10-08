Crime
October 8, 2017 11:35 am
Updated: October 8, 2017 11:39 am

Stabbing near Jane and Woolner leaves two male victims in serious condition

Two male victims have serious injuries following a stabbing near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue on Sunday.

Francis Vachon/Canadian Press/File
An early morning stabbing on Sunday near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue has left two people in serious condition.

According to paramedics, they received a call around 9:30 a.m. about two male victims who were suffering from stab wounds.

Both are in serious condition with one victim transported to a local trauma centre and the second victim sent to hospital .

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police Services or Crime Stoppers.
