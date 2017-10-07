Canada
October 7, 2017 4:15 pm
Updated: October 7, 2017 4:17 pm

Justin Trudeau cautions against ‘stoking national divisions’ over Energy East

By Staff The Canadian Press

Sun, Oct 8: Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr tells Vassy Kapelos pipelines can be approved in this country but you need to have someone who’s prepared to go through the regulation process and build it.

The prime minister is accusing opponents of “stoking national divisions” through their reactions to TransCanada’s decision to cancel its Energy East Pipeline project.

A Facebook post from Justin Trudeau slammed critics who blamed the project’s cancellation on government regulation.

The pipeline would have carried western crude from the Alberta oilsands to the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, as well as an export terminal, but TransCanada cancelled it Thursday, citing changed circumstances.

The premiers of Alberta and New Brunswick have expressed disappointment, while Quebec politicians, along with Indigenous and environmental groups, welcomed the project’s demise.

The Conservatives said TransCanada’s decision to cancel the project is the result of what they call ”disastrous” Liberal energy policy.

Trudeau says Canadians deserve better than a discussion in which leaders “leap to capitalize on perceived regional slights.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

