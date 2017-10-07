Major delays on Coquihalla south of Merritt due to serious crash
UPDATE: Drive BC says Highway 5 is now open southbound but still closed northbound.
One person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway Saturday morning.
The highway was closed for over an hour in both directions about 10 kilometres south of Merritt at the Coldwater Interchange (Exit 286), causing major delays for Thanksgiving travelers.
Just after noon, traffic was slowly starting to move again, but it was unclear when the highway would be completely cleared.
The BC Ambulance Service says the collision happened just before 11:00 a.m.
Merritt RCMP says the collision involved two vehicles, both travelling southbound.
The driver of one vehicle, a woman estimated to be in her early-to-mid fifties, was hurt badly enough to need an air ambulance, but is suffering from non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle, a male of unknown age, was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries, according to Mounties.
Police said driver impairment and weather do not appear to have been factors in the collision.
Drive BC is advising drivers to detour via Highway 1 or Highway 8.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
