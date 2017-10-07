One dead after multi-vehicle crash on the Okanagan Connector

One man was killed in a crash that involved five vehicles on the Okanagan Connector Friday night.

The accident was reported just after 7 p.m. near the Trepanier Bench off-ramp.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a severely damaged black Jeep Wrangler laying on its drivers side.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Jeep was broadsided by an eastbound red Dodge Ram pickup truck as the Jeep was making a left-hand turn across both lanes of traffic to gain access to an emergency services access road.

A chain reaction occurred as a red Mazda Tribute, a grey Ford F250 and a white GMC Sierra pickup truck also became involved in the collision.

“The lone occupant of the black Jeep Wrangler was rushed from the scene of the crash, to an area hospital by BC Ambulance Service,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional Detachment said in a news release. “Sadly the 58-year-old man, from the northwest coast of BC, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.”

Eight more people were assessed by BC Ambulance personnel and released at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of the Connector were closed for more than seven hours as the scene was examined.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP 250-768-2880.