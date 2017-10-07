Crime
October 7, 2017 7:27 am
Updated: October 7, 2017 7:32 am

Fire crews battle a three-alarm blaze in Mississauga

By AM640

Several residents were evacuated after a row of townhouses caught fire in Mississauga.

Fire crews responded to a call just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning at a housing complex on Bloor Street near Dixie Road.

The blaze quickly spread which lead officials to evacuate residents in the surrounding area as a safety precautions.

Residents were placed in buses and transported to a nearby shelter.

Two people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

The fire is now under control but crews will remain on scene as an investigation begins.

