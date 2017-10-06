PartyNextDoor arrested for drug possession in New York

Toronto R&B singer PartyNextDoor was arrested on Thursday in New York for drug possession while trying to cross into the U.S.

As WIVB reports, PartyNextDoor, whose real name is Jahron Brathwaite, and friend Jerome Nevins were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge border crossing on Oct. 5.

State troopers were reportedly called in by the U.S. Customs and Border personnel to arrest the pair, who were found in the possession of Xanax and Oxycodone.

Brathwaite and Nevins were caught after the bus they were riding on was pulled in for secondary inspection while entering the U.S.

Both of them were ordered to return to the Town of Lewiston Court to face the charges.

PartyNextDoor released his Seven Days EP last week. He’s also on Hasley’s North American tour and performed in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on Oct. 4.

The tour moves to Boston on Oct. 6 and has 3 more Canadian dates in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton in November. It is unclear if any of the dates on the tour will be affected by PartyNextDoor’s arrest.