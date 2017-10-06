Crime
October 6, 2017 9:04 am

Man, woman sought in $400K fraud case in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

Security camera images of a man and a woman wanted in a fraud investigation.

Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are seeking a man and a woman in a fraud case involving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police say a woman went into a bank on June 29 and, using false identification, posed as a client to gain access to that person’s account.

They say she then transferred $400,000 from there to another account.

Police say a few days later, a man went into another bank and used a fake ID to pose as a client.

It’s alleged he accessed the account in which the money had been transferred and used the funds to buy a large quantity of gold.

Security camera images of the two have been posted on the Toronto police website.

