Man, woman sought in $400K fraud case in Toronto
Toronto police are seeking a man and a woman in a fraud case involving hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Police say a woman went into a bank on June 29 and, using false identification, posed as a client to gain access to that person’s account.
They say she then transferred $400,000 from there to another account.
Police say a few days later, a man went into another bank and used a fake ID to pose as a client.
It’s alleged he accessed the account in which the money had been transferred and used the funds to buy a large quantity of gold.
Security camera images of the two have been posted on the Toronto police website.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
